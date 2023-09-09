Cardano Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and $64.51 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.45 or 0.06308360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00037790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00026332 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,152,657,253 coins and its circulating supply is 35,088,298,521 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.