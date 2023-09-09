Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Position Increased by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Chord Energy worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,603,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,603,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,132 shares of company stock worth $4,279,950. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

CHRD stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.90. The company had a trading volume of 567,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,393. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $167.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.56.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

