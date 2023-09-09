CM Management LLC Buys 40,000 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Kyndryl comprises about 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Kyndryl by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. 1,056,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

