CM Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

CM Management LLC lowered its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Carrols Restaurant Group accounts for about 2.2% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned 0.83% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 210,766 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 163,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 521,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,694. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on TAST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 277,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Carrols Restaurant Group Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
