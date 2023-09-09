CM Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

CM Management LLC lowered its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Carrols Restaurant Group accounts for about 2.2% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned 0.83% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 210,766 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 163,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 521,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,694. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $485.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TAST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

In related news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 277,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

