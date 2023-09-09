CM Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Coherus BioSciences makes up about 1.9% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock remained flat at $4.89 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,761,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,823. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHRS shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

