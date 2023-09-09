Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.50

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.50 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 127,566 shares traded.

Condor Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,125.00 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.53.

About Condor Gold

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United Kingdom and Nicaragua. It also explores for silver mines. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

