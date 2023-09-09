Conflux Trading Up 3% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Conflux has a market cap of $413.67 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,261,210,176 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,261,355,483.389213 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12566634 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $11,975,597.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

