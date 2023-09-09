CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Head to Head Comparison

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CoreCivic has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoreCivic and InvenTrust Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.85 billion 0.62 $122.32 million $1.03 9.82 InvenTrust Properties $247.92 million 6.65 $52.23 million $0.06 407.17

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

80.9% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 6.46% 4.27% 1.93% InvenTrust Properties 1.62% 0.25% 0.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CoreCivic and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 0 1 0 3.00 InvenTrust Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

CoreCivic currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.75%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.70%. Given CoreCivic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Summary

CoreCivic beats InvenTrust Properties on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated 44 correctional and detention facilities, 23 residential reentry centers, and 8 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) member since 2013.

