Critical Analysis: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) versus Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 40.87% 26.01% 1.75% Franklin Financial Services 18.01% 12.55% 0.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oak Valley Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $66.77 million 3.21 $22.90 million $4.12 6.28 Franklin Financial Services $71.70 million 1.72 $14.94 million $3.32 8.55

Oak Valley Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franklin Financial Services. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Financial Services pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats Franklin Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business lending and trade finance, and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans that include automobile loans, home mortgages, credit lines and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

