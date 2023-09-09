Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.40

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.40 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.58). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 228 shares traded.
Croma Security Solutions Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £6.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4,950.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
About Croma Security Solutions Group
Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and reception services for property assets and individuals; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.
