Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $5.27 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00037255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012511 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000894 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

