Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $5.27 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00037255 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00026176 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012511 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004490 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002573 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003912 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000894 BTC.
About Cronos
Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.
Cronos Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.