D1 Capital Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 560,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $53,536,000. General Electric makes up about 1.0% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of General Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Electric by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $111.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,575. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Report on General Electric

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

