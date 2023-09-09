Decred (DCR) One Day Volume Hits $466,407.07

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Decred has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $13.22 or 0.00051103 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $204.56 million and approximately $466,407.07 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00152095 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025480 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00028816 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003892 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,476,846 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

