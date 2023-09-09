DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 12% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.82 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00148979 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00050965 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025502 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00028830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003840 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.