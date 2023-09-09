DigiByte (DGB) Market Cap Hits $110.56 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $110.56 million and $2.00 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,859.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00243896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.73 or 0.00745274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00550709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00059573 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00119084 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,490,032,680 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.