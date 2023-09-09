DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Purchased by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,681,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the period. DLocal accounts for approximately 1.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 1.92% of DLocal worth $92,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DLocal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLO traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $20.95. 2,797,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. DLocal had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

