Dora Factory (new) (DORA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $94,712.26

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded 98.9% lower against the dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a total market cap of $204.31 million and approximately $94,712.26 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,583,587,250 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (new) (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory (new) has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,583,587,250 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory (new) is 0.02178606 USD and is down -99.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,045.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

