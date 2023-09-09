EAC (EAC) One Day Volume Reaches $8.55

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. EAC has a market capitalization of $320,522.50 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00243677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014757 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.