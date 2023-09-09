Escroco Emerald (ESCE) One Day Volume Hits $0.78

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded up 80.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Escroco Emerald has traded 181.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Escroco Emerald has a market capitalization of $230,055.15 and $0.78 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Escroco Emerald token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Escroco Emerald alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Token Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Escroco Emerald is medium.com/@escetoken. Escroco Emerald’s official website is escrocotoken.com. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken.

Escroco Emerald Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.00012762 USD and is down -49.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Escroco Emerald should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Escroco Emerald using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Escroco Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Escroco Emerald and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.