Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.19 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $38.82 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $15.33 or 0.00059264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,869.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00242824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.00743327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00552947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00118631 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,922,649 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

