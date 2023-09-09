Ethereum (ETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.11 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $196.18 billion and $2.11 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,631.87 or 0.06308016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00037765 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00026317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,219,495 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.