Ethernity Chain (ERN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.70 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $47.70 million and $17,766.57 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00006140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

