Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Reduced by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,934 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,159.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,545,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,408. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $46.19.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

