Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $192.07 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00038164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,127,650 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

