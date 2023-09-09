Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 69,197 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,197 shares during the quarter. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 10.55% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HEQT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.42. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $27.25.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

