Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 11,881 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 2.54% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $16,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.02. 95,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,112. The company has a market capitalization of $726.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

