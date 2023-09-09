First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 889,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,204. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.