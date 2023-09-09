Flare Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $293.04 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Flare has a total market cap of $293.04 million and $2.46 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 22,966,384,012 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, "Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 22,965,533,648.398666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01260606 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $3,245,450.13 traded over the last 24 hours.

