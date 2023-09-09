Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,841,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,135 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $152,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,282,000 after purchasing an additional 244,886 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,358,000 after buying an additional 1,780,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,503,000 after buying an additional 466,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GILD traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,695,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,838. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

