GMX Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One GMX token can now be bought for about $32.22 or 0.00124888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market capitalization of $290.22 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,435,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,008,184 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

