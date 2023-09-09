Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,537 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 117,949 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises about 3.3% of Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,088 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 19,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 947.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,034,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,921. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

