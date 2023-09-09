Harmony Price Hits $0.0098 (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $132.03 million and $8.53 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,035,995,521 coins and its circulating supply is 13,514,670,521 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

