Head-To-Head Analysis: Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) vs. Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Rithm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Rithm Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 100.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rithm Capital pays out 76.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Rithm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Rithm Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 0 3 0 2.50 Rithm Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86

Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus price target of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.59%. Rithm Capital has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Rithm Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Rithm Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.81 billion 2.88 $128.99 million $3.99 21.85 Rithm Capital $4.73 billion 1.04 $954.52 million $1.31 7.73

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Rithm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Rithm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 11.37% 123.83% 5.44% Rithm Capital 20.61% 14.96% 2.60%

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Rithm Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network OEG owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

