Head-To-Head Review: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) & Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNAQ)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -9,627.43% -39.40% -35.75% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $390,000.00 210.80 -$38.70 million ($0.90) -2.04 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$48.66 million N/A N/A

Cardiff Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. On September 2, 2022, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 18, 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.