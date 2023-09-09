HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $340,027.77 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,859.55 or 1.00022895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00141426 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $404,904.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.