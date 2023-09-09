Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $100.60 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. Horizen has a total market cap of $100.60 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $7.13 or 0.00027584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00097646 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00048566 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,105,262 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

