IMC Chicago LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254,541 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2,726.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 74,882,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,766,547. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

