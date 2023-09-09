IndiGG (INDI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,448.09

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $17,448.09 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

