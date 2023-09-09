International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires 8,600 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.6% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $201.43. 660,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $178.64 and a one year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

