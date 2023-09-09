International Biotechnology Trust PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Revance Therapeutics comprises 1.6% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,530 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ RVNC traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

