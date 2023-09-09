International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys 116,000 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 116.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.13% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,665 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

