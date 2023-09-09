International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys 90,000 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 3.0% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.37% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $420,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,860 shares of company stock worth $305,851. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. 806,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,906. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

