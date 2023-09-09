International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 127.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,575 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $52,160.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,242,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,660,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,649,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,309 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $52,160.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,660,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $972,610. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

DNLI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 941,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,645. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $34.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

