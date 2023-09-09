International Biotechnology Trust PLC Raises Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 4.3% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.78% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $15,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,015.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $30.59. 458,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,145. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.