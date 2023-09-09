iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. 11,813,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,384,810. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

