Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 4.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.87% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $21,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA remained flat at $50.11 during midday trading on Friday. 409,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,039. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

