Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,282 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 2.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 771,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 535,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,009,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period.

JMBS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,847. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

