Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.35 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and $267,911.01 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,859.55 or 1.00022895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00654623 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $135,117.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

