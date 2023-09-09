Kaspa Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $794.35 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,565,871,396 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,557,057,398.940884. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03933786 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $11,102,672.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.