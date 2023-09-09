KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $19.11 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 379,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. KB Financial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,872 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 171,762 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 371,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.07 during trading on Friday. 3,264,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,213. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.